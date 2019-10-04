Guess’ Inc. (GES) and Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Comparison side by side

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) and Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) compete with each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guess’ Inc. 17 3.24 40.90M 0.19 87.31 Ross Stores Inc. 107 2.69 353.57M 4.30 24.65

Demonstrates Guess’ Inc. and Ross Stores Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Ross Stores Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Guess’ Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Guess’ Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ross Stores Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Guess’ Inc. and Ross Stores Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guess’ Inc. 240,446,796.00% 1.7% 0.7% Ross Stores Inc. 331,058,052.43% 49.1% 23.3%

Risk & Volatility

Guess’ Inc.’s current beta is 0.44 and it happens to be 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ross Stores Inc. has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Guess’ Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Ross Stores Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Guess’ Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ross Stores Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Guess’ Inc. and Ross Stores Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guess’ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ross Stores Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

The consensus target price of Guess’ Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 42.86%. Competitively Ross Stores Inc. has an average target price of $108.75, with potential upside of 1.70%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Guess’ Inc. is looking more favorable than Ross Stores Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.2% of Guess’ Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.8% of Ross Stores Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Guess’ Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Ross Stores Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guess’ Inc. -1.92% 4.85% -18.32% -13.14% -24.68% -18.87% Ross Stores Inc. 0.08% 7.12% 10.59% 14.89% 22.24% 27.44%

For the past year Guess’ Inc. had bearish trend while Ross Stores Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Ross Stores Inc. beats Guess’ Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to manufacture and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kidsÂ’ and infantsÂ’ apparel, outerwear, swimwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of January 28, 2017, the company directly operated 945 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its licensees and distributors operated an additional 735 retail stores worldwide, as well as 192 smaller-sized licensee operated concessions. The company also offers its products through its retail Websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 9, 2017, it operated 1,412 Ross Dress for Less stores in 37 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam; and 205 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.