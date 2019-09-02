Guess? (GES) to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019; Ralph Lauren (RL) Shorts Raised By 27.39%

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) had an increase of 27.39% in short interest. RL’s SI was 5.05M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 27.39% from 3.96 million shares previously. With 1.07M avg volume, 5 days are for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)’s short sellers to cover RL’s short positions. The SI to Ralph Lauren Corporation’s float is 9.71%. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $88.34. About 1.17M shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 25/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reimagines America’s Cup Collection From 1993; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Revenue Down in Low Single-Digits in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the luxury apparel maker’s move to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MLN, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Guess? Inc (NYSE:GES) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:GES) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Guess? Inc’s current price of $18.07 translates into 0.62% yield. Guess? Inc’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 4.01M shares traded or 78.35% up from the average. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Chain; 27/03/2018 – H&M CEO SAYS BEST GUESS IS 2019 CAPEX IN LINE WITH 2018; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%; 19/04/2018 – GUESS – CO, GUCCI SIGNED AGREEMENT THAT WILL RESULT IN CONCLUSION OF ALL PENDING IP LITIGATIONS, TRADEMARK OFFICE MATTERS WORLDWIDE AMONG COS; 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Ch; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 21/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.3% Position in Guess; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI SETTLEMENT TERMS REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 8.5% AND 9.5%

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ralph Lauren, Urban Outfitters, and Gap Are Trading Higher Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML negative on Ralph Lauren – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Have Dropped 33%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fashion companies sign environment pact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Ralph Lauren Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,800 are held by Fruth Investment. 3,719 are owned by Hbk Investments L P. Pitcairn accumulated 3,989 shares. Bluecrest reported 7,019 shares stake. Brinker Inc has 0.05% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 11,711 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 38,761 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.01% or 3,042 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 30,088 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Llc owns 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Graham And Communications Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 46,020 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co reported 3.93 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Management Llc reported 0.02% stake. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL).

Among 9 analysts covering Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Ralph Lauren Corp has $15400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $127.78’s average target is 44.65% above currents $88.34 stock price. Ralph Lauren Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Nomura. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, May 15. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Bank of America. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) rating on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $141 target. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of RL in report on Thursday, May 9 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 16.27 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $46.65 million activity. Lauren Family – L.L.C. also sold $7.93M worth of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Wednesday, July 17.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. It has a 111.54 P/E ratio. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Guess', Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Limited Co owns 178,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Management has 0.08% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 4,141 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 77,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 757,337 are held by Northern Trust. D E Shaw & Communication holds 0% or 23,617 shares in its portfolio. 926,070 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Meeder Asset reported 1,480 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 60,842 shares. Point72 Asset L P stated it has 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). 50,647 are owned by Gam Ag. Edgestream Prns L P stated it has 79,461 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 19,469 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 143,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,354 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guess +6% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MFGP, NTNX, ANF and GES among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Guess, Walt Disney Rise in Premarket; Best Buy Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MU, OKTA, BURL – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.