Guess (GES) Stock Declined While Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Boosted by $971,280 Its Position; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Stadion Money Management Has Lowered Holding by $358,131

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 9,759 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 13,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94 million shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 51,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 230,844 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 179,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 2.20M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Chain; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – RETAIL COMP SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE DECREASED 4% IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY IN QTR; 12/03/2018 – GUESS PROBES ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER CONDUCT VS CO-FOUNDER; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%; 07/05/2018 – FED’S BARKIN SAYS MUCH HARDER TO GUESS THE IMPACT OF CORPORATE TAX CUTS; 06/05/2018 – Weightloss Programs Are Hard To Find, Brian Flatt Takes The Guess Work Out Of Diet Plans With His 3 Week Diet System; 08/03/2018 – Guess Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – Gucci, Guess End IP Litigations; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 86c-EPS 98c

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Cost Woes Likely to Hinder Guess?’s (GES) Earnings in Q2 – Zacks.com” published on August 22, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “GE’s stock sinks toward 7th loss in 8 sessions – MarketWatch” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 757,337 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Hsbc Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Coatue Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 43,699 shares. Contravisory Inv has invested 0.04% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Majedie Asset Management Ltd owns 1.23 million shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. 87,510 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) invested in 0% or 33 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 56,500 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 11 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc owns 780,835 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,475 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 19,120 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.01% or 15,547 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 149,322 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 75,870 shares to 969,780 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 41,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,098 shares, and cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. On Wednesday, June 12 Bolla Gianluca bought $147,300 worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.42 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tiedemann Ltd holds 0.04% or 8,793 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 3,600 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 3,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And holds 3,812 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 6,675 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt owns 70,342 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability reported 27,806 shares. Fred Alger holds 146 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 2,748 are owned by South State. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 401 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel accumulated 0.35% or 3,800 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pictet North America Advisors Sa reported 9,400 shares.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 257,399 shares to 695,039 shares, valued at $53.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).