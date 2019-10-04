Guess (GES) Shareholder Hap Trading Has Lifted Stake by $715,168; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Position

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 438.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 44,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 54,898 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $887,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 562,588 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – GUESS?, Inc. and Gucci Announce Settlement Agreement; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI SETTLEMENT TERMS REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 24c; 13/04/2018 – Bitcoin Buyers Have to Take a Wild Guess on Their Taxes (Video); 19/04/2018 – Guess Says Agreement Terms Remain Confidential; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees 1Q Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 11% and 12.5%; 21/05/2018 – JANSSON: GUESS IS SEK WON’T IMPACT INFLATION MUCH GOING FORWARD; 08/03/2018 JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 810,215 shares traded or 55.41% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. Another trade for 347,353 shares valued at $4.97M was bought by ALBERINI CARLOS.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Discount Retail Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guess updates on buyback action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MFGP, NTNX, ANF and GES among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ON Services Welcomes Two Experienced Event Industry Professionals – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did Guess? Appoint A New CEO? – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 191,478 shares to 14,622 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (Put) (NYSE:UPS) by 395,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,300 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold GES shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 53.12 million shares or 1.65% less from 54.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 47,311 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 162,375 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.01% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 18,670 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Asset One Limited invested in 17,313 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 1.49M shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Northern holds 0% or 757,705 shares. Prudential reported 81,049 shares. Moreover, Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 260,717 shares. Smith Graham & Inv Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.53% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Manufacturers Life The owns 36,208 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 13,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 82,342 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 82,102 shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $72.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 579,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Down 20% in a Month, Shopify Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying Yet – Investorplace.com” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Wix Is A Buy While It Trades Close To All-Time High – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix -9.6% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Wix.com Stock Gained 11% in April – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wix: Don’t Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.03% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.67M shares. 1,798 are owned by Cambridge Invest Advsrs. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Whittier owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 23,928 shares. Franklin Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 577,317 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Etrade Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Pnc Financial Service Gru Inc has 4,709 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mngmt Communication has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Blackrock reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd Com owns 15,911 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 14,216 shares. Ci Invs Inc holds 159,892 shares. Sylebra accumulated 781,088 shares.