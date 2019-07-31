Guess (GES) Shareholder Coatue Management Lifted Its Stake; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Share Price Declined While Passport Capital Raised Position

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 260.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 31,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,699 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, up from 12,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 576,397 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 26.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 8.5% AND 9.5%; 17/05/2018 – Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 30c; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q EPS 1c; 22/03/2018 – Guess On Track to Have One of its Best Trading Days — Market Mover; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees 1Q Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 11% and 12.5%; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 04/05/2018 – Chen Linfeng, CEO of Guess Chain: Build a Truly Benign Decentralized Guess Forecast Mechanism; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees Higher Sales, Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 7.5%

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 1.57 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. ALBERINI CARLOS also bought $4.97M worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 0.01% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 27,704 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 94,811 shares. Smith Graham And Invest Advisors Lp invested in 230,844 shares. 5,426 were accumulated by Contravisory Investment. Millennium Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 213,514 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0% stake. Dupont Capital holds 0.01% or 17,073 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) or 2,237 shares. Parkside Fincl Financial Bank has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). D E Shaw And invested 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc accumulated 12,120 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 9,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Piedmont Inc has 0.01% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 14,284 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 4,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 512,120 shares to 152,900 shares, valued at $21.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 737,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

