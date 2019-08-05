Guess (GES) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Increased Stake by $971,280 as Share Price Declined; Flow Traders Us Has Lifted Baidu (BIDU) Position by $503,152 as Stock Declined

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 51,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 230,844 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 179,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.83. About 934,336 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q EPS 1c; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees 1Q Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 11% and 12.5%; 19/04/2018 – GUESS – CO, GUCCI SIGNED AGREEMENT THAT WILL RESULT IN CONCLUSION OF ALL PENDING IP LITIGATIONS, TRADEMARK OFFICE MATTERS WORLDWIDE AMONG COS; 21/03/2018 – GUESS? INC GES.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.85, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI REPORT SETTLEMENT PACT; 24/04/2018 – Guess Farmers Market Taps Streetwear, Heritage With Help From Sean Wotherspoon; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 21/03/2018 – GUESS 4Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 54C; 30/05/2018 – GUESS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 30C, EST. 28C; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING MARGIN UP 4.0 PCT TO 4.5 PCT

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.24% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $99.96. About 4.77 million shares traded or 10.34% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,547 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Aperio Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 9,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 44,211 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,893 shares. 156,600 are owned by Ellington Mngmt Group Limited. Numerixs Inv Technologies reported 3,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 18,218 shares. Spark Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 152,700 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 87,510 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 23,617 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 13,068 shares. 12,120 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech Incorporated. Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 2.41M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 19,120 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 610,834 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $14.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 17,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,800 shares, and cut its stake in Integer Holdings Corporation.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.12 million activity. Bolla Gianluca bought $147,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.