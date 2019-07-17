Guess (GES) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lifted Position by $971,280; Burney Co Has Upped Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake by $322,766

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 51,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,844 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 179,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 227,288 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 26.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 12/03/2018 – GUESS REPORTS UPDATE PROBE TO BE COMPLETED SOLELY BY GLASER; 21/03/2018 – GUESS 4Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 54C; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees 1Q Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 11% and 12.5%; 18/04/2018 – GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC – QTRLY RETAIL COMP SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE INCREASED 2% IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI SETTLEMENT TERMS REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 7.0% AND 8.0%; 30/05/2018 – Guess 1Q Loss/Shr 27c

Burney Co increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 4,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 394,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.06 million, up from 389,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.43. About 224,643 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8,864 shares to 55,856 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,569 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MUFG Bank settles with NY DFS for $33M – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Large-cap banks cut to in-line by Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Increase Quarterly Dividend to $0.44/Share and Repurchase up to $1.63 Billion – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management owns 0.04% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 57,070 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt stated it has 85,909 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,434 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Primecap Management Company Ca accumulated 12.91M shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.08% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Assetmark Incorporated has 5,691 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Securities Llc owns 11,745 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 62,885 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). First Hawaiian Bancorp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Legacy Private Trust Comm reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Com, Louisiana-based fund reported 295,025 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 795,422 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 94,811 shares. Moreover, Voya Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 23,138 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability accumulated 23,220 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) or 905 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 43,079 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co reported 0% stake. 48,664 are held by Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 780,835 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 19,469 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 501,026 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 21,970 shares. Ameriprise Fin, a Minnesota-based fund reported 313,633 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 757,337 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Bolla Gianluca, worth $147,300 on Wednesday, June 12.