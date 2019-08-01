Guess (GES) Holder Bessemer Group Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Liqtech International (LIQT) Valuation Rose, Awm Investment Company Has Boosted Holding

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.38% . The institutional investor held 5.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 44,359 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 81,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 682,736 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, down from 764,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 233,148 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 18/04/2018 – Gucci, Guess End IP Litigations; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI REPORT SETTLEMENT PACT; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING MARGIN UP 4.0 PCT TO 4.5 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Guess; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees Higher Sales, Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 12/03/2018 – GUESS PROBES ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER CONDUCT VS CO-FOUNDER; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 30c; 14/05/2018 – The Coming FIFA World Cup Opening Urges for Fair Guess; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.3% Position in Guess; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 8.5% AND 9.5%

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78M for 14.57 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. 347,353 shares valued at $4.97 million were bought by ALBERINI CARLOS on Wednesday, June 12.

