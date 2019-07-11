Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) Touches $1.09 Low on Jul, 11; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosted By $548,946 Its Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) Stake

The stock of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) reached all time low today, Jul, 11 and still has $1.06 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.09 share price. This indicates more downside for the $24.61 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.06 PT is reached, the company will be worth $738,240 less. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $1.0941. About 20,043 shares traded. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) stake by 74.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 60,994 shares as Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX)’s stock declined 13.69%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 143,194 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 82,200 last quarter. Allscripts Healthcare Solutn now has $1.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 914,075 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 17.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – CO RETAINS ENTIRETY OF ITS CURRENT SUNRISE CLIENT BASE IN SINGAPORE – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – WILL ALSO EXPAND FOOTPRINT LATER IN 2018, IMPLEMENTING ALLSCRIPTS SUNRISE AT SENGKANG GENERAL AND COMMUNITY HOSPITALS SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR HEALTH GRID IS $60 MLN IN CASH PLUS UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF $50 MLN IN EARNOUT PAYMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Practice Fusion, an Allscripts company, to Show New Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the 23rd Annual International Society for Phar; 23/05/2018 – Allscripts Sunrise™ powers The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust to transform delivery of care; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS-DEAL MAY BE TERMINATED BY UNIT & HEALTH GRID UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, INCLUDING IF DEAL NOT CONSUMMATED BY JUNE 26, 2018; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE $167.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS CLOSES ACQUISITION OF HEALTHGRID; NO TERMS; 08/03/2018 – Hlth Informatics: EXCLUSIVE: Allscripts’ CEO Paul Black on Interoperability, Cloud Technology and Bringing Machine Learning to; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – PROVIDING UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO CERTAIN INFORMATION INTRODUCED INTO MARKET ON MARCH 7, REGARDING CO’S BUSINESS IN SINGAPORE

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc., a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.61 million. It operates in two divisions, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. It currently has negative earnings. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $72,000 activity. 6,000 shares were sold by Farley Brian, worth $72,000.

Among 5 analysts covering Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Allscripts Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 22. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, January 18 to “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) rating on Thursday, February 21. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $10 target.

