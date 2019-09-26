Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Comparison side by side

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 1 25.52 N/A -0.34 0.00 Pacira BioSciences Inc. 41 4.45 N/A 0.18 243.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 31.32% and its consensus target price is $52.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardion Health Sciences Inc. -15.28% -3.17% -47.86% 0% 0% -66.85% Pacira BioSciences Inc. 3.32% 3.15% -5.1% 7.57% 9.59% 2.02%

For the past year Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has -66.85% weaker performance while Pacira BioSciences Inc. has 2.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Guardion Health Sciences Inc.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. Its development pipeline comprises DepoTranexamic Acid, a long-acting local antifibrinolytic agent, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment or prevention of excessive blood loss during surgery by preventing the breakdown of a clot; and DepoMeloxicam, a long-acting non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of acute postsurgical pain. The company was formerly known as Pacira, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2010. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.