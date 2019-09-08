Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Contrasting side by side

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 1 8.56 N/A -0.34 0.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 3.56 N/A -4.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -122.4% -50.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares and 98% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardion Health Sciences Inc. -15.28% -3.17% -47.86% 0% 0% -66.85% Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.47% 3.99% -1.26% -29.58% -73.41% -26.7%

For the past year Guardion Health Sciences Inc. was more bearish than Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. beats Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its portfolio also comprises of Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The companyÂ’s products under development include ADS-4101, a chrono-synchronous lacosamide therapy that has completed first Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.