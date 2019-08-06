Guardian Investment Management Trimmed Abbott Labs (ABT) Position; 0 Analysts Bullish Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) earned “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 8. See Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) latest ratings:

Guardian Investment Management decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 30.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Investment Management sold 6,733 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Guardian Investment Management holds 14,991 shares with $1.20 million value, down from 21,724 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $146.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 5.47M shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.75 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 13. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding firm for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company has market cap of $13.51 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial services and products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. It has a 10.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance.

The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 9.90 million shares traded or 5.04% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity. $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D.