Guardian Investment Management Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) Decreased as Stock Rose; Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Shareholder Jackson Wealth Management Upped Holding by $3.92 Million

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $7.14 during the last trading session, reaching $225.13. About 206,404 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 6,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 21,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 2.36 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.74% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.63% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.29 million shares. Horizon Investments Llc reported 6,259 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cap International Ca invested in 0.15% or 16,096 shares. Bbr Ltd Llc has 0.52% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 50,262 shares. Ims Cap reported 13,862 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Alesco Limited Co holds 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 4,269 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt owns 35,772 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Parkside Fin Bancorp & stated it has 12,969 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies reported 6,100 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gotham Asset Management invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.75% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 11,818 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 26.28 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 3,318 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 4,631 shares in its portfolio. 222,600 were reported by Old Republic Intl Corp. Prudential has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 3,524 shares. Aperio Group Lc accumulated 39,883 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 13,948 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 15,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 1,402 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. $20,014 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) was bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr. on Monday, March 25.