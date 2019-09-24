Guardian Investment Management Increases Holding in Bank Amer (BAC); Netflix (NFLX) Holder Crestwood Capital Management LP Upped Its Position

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 52.18M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – BAML names new head of EMEA business; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 28,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56M, up from 18,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $265.92. About 13.61M shares traded or 80.56% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quadrant Cap Management Limited Liability owns 63,163 shares. 15,769 are held by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,494 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Old West Inv Management holds 0.54% or 39,511 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 41.30 million shares stake. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 1.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 66,172 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited holds 9,310 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,873 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.75% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 36,561 shares. Beacon Management owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd has 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 68,966 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Round Table Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,588 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications has 181,297 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,331 were accumulated by Partner Inv Management Lp. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 32,546 shares. 2,900 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser. Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 0.23% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,925 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 3.17 million shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.21% or 13,088 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Inc accumulated 0.32% or 161,612 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 27,412 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York owns 19,387 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 492,013 are held by Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wharton Business Gru Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,000 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 204 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 3,153 shares. 612 are owned by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 51,945 shares to 309,855 shares, valued at $10.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 8,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,486 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

