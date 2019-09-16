Guardian Investment Management Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Boosted by $1.39 Million; Two Sigma Securities Position In Comerica (Put) (CMA) Was Has Lifted

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (Put) (CMA) by 318% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The hedge fund held 20,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 805,422 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 56.3%; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 25.71 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO) by 187,200 shares to 288,300 shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc (Put) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (Put) (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CMA shares while 164 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 124.03 million shares or 0.67% more from 123.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.32% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 390,889 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora invested in 3,995 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 202,127 shares. 50,601 were reported by Td Asset Incorporated. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 2,871 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 56,449 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). The Michigan-based Chemical Bankshares has invested 0.14% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 25,035 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Mackay Shields Ltd has 105,233 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,421 shares. Moreover, Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.16% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 3,937 shares. Advisory Serv Network Lc owns 3,450 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.11% or 184,971 shares.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.