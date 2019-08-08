Guardian Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $390,780; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $936.00 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 2.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.63. About 2.24 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Suncoast Equity holds 153,077 shares or 4% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.48% or 32,024 shares. Hs Mgmt Prns Ltd Liability Co invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 823,228 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel accumulated 1.61% or 637,684 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 797,757 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc reported 5,603 shares. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 1.22% or 122,559 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tower Bridge Advisors has 263,230 shares. Horrell Management Inc has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 606,565 are held by Avenir. Gsa Prtn Llp owns 8,090 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Ltd holds 4.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 90,387 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp holds 2.4% or 2.49 million shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). At Bancorp stated it has 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rench Wealth Management Inc owns 53,477 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 260,904 shares. 67,872 are held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spectrum Mngmt Gp invested in 46,527 shares. Miracle Mile Lc invested in 82,511 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Cohen Capital Mngmt reported 78,386 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Richard C Young & has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Dallas reported 5,760 shares. Argent Co has invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S&T Retail Bank Pa holds 61,014 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 3.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.51 million shares.

