Guardian Investment Management Has Trimmed By $531,907 Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding; Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Sellers Increased By 0.99% Their Shorts

Guardian Investment Management decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 30.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Investment Management sold 6,733 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Guardian Investment Management holds 14,991 shares with $1.20 million value, down from 21,724 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $147.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 4.13M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu

Zions Bancorporation N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) had an increase of 0.99% in short interest. ZION’s SI was 24.91M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.99% from 24.67M shares previously. With 1.92M avg volume, 13 days are for Zions Bancorporation N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)’s short sellers to cover ZION’s short positions. The SI to Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s float is 13.55%. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 2.59M shares traded or 11.41% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.07 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $86 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 8.53% above currents $84.22 stock price. Abbott Labs had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ABT in report on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 14. Wells Fargo maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9100 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $7.53 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 10.2 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

