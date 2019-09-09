Guardian Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $390,780; Beddow Capital Management Stake in Autoliv (ALV) Decreased by $771,245

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc. (ALV) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 10,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The hedge fund held 69,461 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 80,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74.72. About 504,066 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV BOARD APPROVES COMPLETES SPIN-OFF; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Autoliv Outlook To Stable; Affirms ‘A-/A-2’; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV ENTERS $800M BRIDGE FACILITY AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv and Veoneer hold Investor Day ahead of spin-off; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS PRODUCT LAUNCHES IN PASSIVE SAFETY ARE GENERALLY ON TRACK AND ITS ORDER INTAKE CONTINUED TO BE ON A HIGH LEVEL IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS RECENT EVENTS IN ADAS AND AD ENVIRONMENT ARE A REMINDER OF IMPORTANCE OF SYSTEM VALIDATIONS AND TO ALWAYS FOCUS ON HAVING SAFETY FIRST IN MIND; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS CLOSE TO 100 PERCENT OF ORDER NEED TO MEET SALES TARGET FOR 2020 ALREADY BOOKED — INVESTOR DAY; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV – BOARD APPROVED COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF OF VEONEER INTO INDEPENDENT PUBLICLY TRADED CO; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: CEVIAN AGREES NOT TO OWN MORE THAN 19.9% OF VEONEER; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv Bd Announced Mary Cummings, Mark Durcan and Jonas Synnergren Are Expected to Join Veoneer’s Bd Following Completion of the Spin-off

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.97M shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability reported 152,876 shares stake. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.49% or 103,398 shares. Ionic Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,540 shares stake. Aravt Glob Lc holds 217,000 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 184,168 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Columbus Hill Mngmt Lp holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,403 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.89% or 37,287 shares. New England Invest And Retirement Gp owns 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,750 shares. Discovery Cap Mgmt Ct accumulated 289,448 shares or 3.55% of the stock. Ashford Capital Inc holds 15,171 shares. Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability invested 3.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has invested 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 2.74% or 382,977 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: CVX, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ALV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 1.35M shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 13,252 shares stake. Tortoise Cap Limited Com holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 5,608 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp reported 0.25% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Macquarie Group Limited reported 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 2,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 44,743 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) or 6,600 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Pnc Fincl Ser Group holds 0% or 7,617 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Quantitative Management Lc invested 0.07% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).