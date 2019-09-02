Guardian Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Amgen (AMGN) as Stock Price Rose; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Upped Its Wd (WDFC) Holding by $427,401; Stock Price Rose

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 6,579 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $182.3. About 74,809 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 15.07 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

