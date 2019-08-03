Guardian Investment Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $390,780 as Share Value Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Soros Fund Management Has Increased by $17.38 Million Its Position

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 53.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 315,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.89 million, up from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97M shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 2.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tctc Limited Liability owns 11,465 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 1,607 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc reported 0.33% stake. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Mgmt Delaware has invested 2.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Clough Prtnrs LP reported 164,295 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc Inc reported 239 shares. 1.04M were reported by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Miles Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,638 shares. Covington Invest Advsr invested 2.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability Company accumulated 851 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.25% or 66,185 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus invested in 8,361 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savant Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 3,123 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 1.05% stake.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 256,224 shares to 13,041 shares, valued at $956,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 313,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,916 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. Shares for $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J. $1.62 million worth of stock was sold by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, February 12. On Thursday, February 14 Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares. Harris Parker sold $1.03 million worth of stock. On Friday, February 15 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diversified Co accumulated 22,479 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Inc accumulated 2.34% or 100,863 shares. Jag Capital Ltd stated it has 233,797 shares. Hollencrest Cap invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Asset holds 291,775 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Ghp Advsr reported 81,031 shares. 13.12M are held by Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc. West Family Invests invested 1.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northrock Prtn Limited Com holds 1.08% or 34,844 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Planning Grp has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 1.54% or 2.45 million shares in its portfolio. Hodges Mngmt stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 605.28M shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,603 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

