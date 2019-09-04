Guardian Investment Management Has Cut Amgen (AMGN) Position by $457,758; Share Price Rose; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Holding In Roper Technologies (ROP) Was Increased

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 6,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 447,495 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.03M, up from 440,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $366.82. About 166,520 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 850,986 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 14.78 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Management Incorporated reported 3,269 shares. Epoch Prtnrs has 0.57% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 686,706 shares. 202,939 were reported by Macquarie. Plancorp Lc holds 0.68% or 9,490 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp owns 3,184 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 7,239 are held by Brown Advisory Secs Limited Co. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.51% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 4,312 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt Inc owns 2,847 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 94,355 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 132,261 shares. Fulton Bank Na reported 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 126,213 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Boston owns 10,488 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company owns 10,406 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 317,850 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.45% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Middleton & Inc Ma holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 26,444 shares. Bb&T holds 0% or 805 shares. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 9,545 shares. 29,902 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc has invested 0.21% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bamco Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mirador Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 1,501 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt has invested 0.56% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1,406 were reported by Homrich Berg. Choate Inv Advisors reported 1,956 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.01% or 37,306 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 241,125 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $41.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 62,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,848 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

