Guardian Investment Management Has Boosted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $1.39 Million; Shares Rose; As Brown Forman (BF.B) Shares Were Volatile, Bbr Partners Increased Holding by $2.26 Million

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 41,085 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.78M, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $64.21. About 2.49 million shares traded or 88.49% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 08/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 09/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $625.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37,029 shares to 3,197 shares, valued at $555,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 181,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc..

