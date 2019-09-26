Guardian Investment Management Has Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $1.39 Million; Harber Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Ebay (EBAY) by $1.59 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 26.16 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: BofA defrauded clients as it secretly routed trades to Bernie Madoff; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 30/05/2018 – BofA’s Subramanian Doesn’t See Italy as Hit to U.S. Equities (Video); 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 40,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 330,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04M, up from 289,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 4.99 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bank of America Announces Full Redemption of Depositary Shares Representing Interests in Its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series V – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America – This Stock Will Be An Alpha Beast Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 46,183 were accumulated by Evergreen Cap Ltd. 438,049 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Invs. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Navellier & Associate owns 14,000 shares. Wharton Business Gp Ltd holds 17,490 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.69% or 36,018 shares. L S Advsrs holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 39,303 shares. Texas-based Rench Wealth Mngmt has invested 3.42% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.71 million shares. 379,485 were accumulated by Martin Investment Mgmt. Meritage has 24,018 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel invested 1.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bainco Investors owns 350,056 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Bronson Point Ltd Liability Co reported 4.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mariner Limited Company has invested 0.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 330,911 shares to 507,960 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,390 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Next-Gen Growth Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEO exit at eBay amid strategic review – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Morning Note: Peloton (PTON) Pedals Its Way To An IPO – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: 3 Suitors Eyeing eBay’s StubHub Platform – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers on eBay, Nike, More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 332,374 were accumulated by Swedbank. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 11.04M shares. Zebra Capital Lc invested in 0.18% or 8,754 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 37,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Co has invested 0.4% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 25.55M are held by Invesco. Blair William Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 44,778 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca owns 0.83% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 168,010 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.11% or 1.41 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings, France-based fund reported 34,624 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 31,157 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Company reported 44,056 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Inc owns 114,988 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc accumulated 276,675 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.