Guardian Investment Management Has Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $1.39 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Trimmed Stake by $393,000 as Stock Value Rose

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 65.22M shares traded or 19.63% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $393,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 1.83M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year's $1.59 per share. PEP's profit will be $2.10B for 22.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sanders Capital Ltd Llc has 3.28 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Farmers Trust accumulated 2.31% or 62,297 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.3% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 459,484 shares. 76,590 were accumulated by Webster Commercial Bank N A. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 4.79% or 22,132 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mngmt LP has 66,843 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 32,618 shares. Smith Moore And stated it has 17,414 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na accumulated 99,274 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Guardian Lp reported 0.21% stake. Focused Limited Liability Corp reported 823,000 shares. Harvest Mngmt has invested 0.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Synovus reported 161,497 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri invested 0.73% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $114.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend