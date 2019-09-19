Guardian Investment Management Cut Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $336,000 as Stock Price Declined; Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (MSFT) Holder Curbstone Financial Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $634,676 as Market Value Rose

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 132,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, down from 140,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 12.34 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (MSFT) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,505 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 47,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,937 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 198,008 shares. First National Tru Co invested 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 0.05% or 52,214 shares. Truepoint Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,342 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 14,114 shares. Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 19,135 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 5,114 are held by First Bancorp. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.51% or 42,820 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp stated it has 45,533 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 3.65 million shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 57,610 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 24.08M shares. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs Inc reported 252,933 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.86% or 36.74 million shares. The New York-based Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.44 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcf Advisors Limited Com holds 0.47% or 21,162 shares. Moreover, Girard Prtnrs Ltd has 2.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,500 shares. Wheatland has invested 5.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Oklahoma-based George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community National Bank Of Raymore owns 3,417 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.98 million shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Golub Limited Liability Com invested in 379,986 shares. Miller Invest Management Limited Partnership owns 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,529 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3.94% or 2.02M shares. Us-based Ancora Ltd Liability has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Trust Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 24,339 shares. 30,173 were reported by Amer Research &. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 109,539 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 17,450 shares to 279,850 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 11,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) (NYSE:SLB).