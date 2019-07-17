Guardian Capital LP Upped Unilever N V (UN) Holding; Roosevelt Investment Group Lifted By $2.06 Million Its Chevron (CVX) Position

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 27.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc acquired 16,761 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 78,366 shares with $9.65M value, up from 61,605 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $236.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.14. About 3.09 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5

Guardian Capital Lp increased Unilever N V (UN) stake by 8.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp acquired 17,614 shares as Unilever N V (UN)'s stock rose 7.59%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 214,063 shares with $12.48 million value, up from 196,449 last quarter. Unilever N V now has $159.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.72. About 891,570 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Resource Sector Digest: Osisko Raising Eyebrows – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Alteryx Inc: Stock Up 98%, Blowing Past Aggressive 2019 Stock Forecast; Remains Bullish – Profit Confidential” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Business Partners Announces $795 Million Equity Offering Toronto Stock Exchange:BBU.UN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) stake by 12,375 shares to 34,600 valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 19,275 shares and now owns 246,836 shares. Waste Connections Inc was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, May 16 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. HSBC maintained the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 18 by UBS. Bank of America maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $130 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14400 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $140 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 216,318 shares to 18,118 valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 229,731 shares and now owns 18,884 shares. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L.