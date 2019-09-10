Guardian Capital LP Upped Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $1.95 Million; Steadfast Capital Management LP Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 18,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 195,729 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37 million, up from 176,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 331,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.26 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $12.09 during the last trading session, reaching $290.55. About 641,283 shares traded or 29.32% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.61M shares to 4.61M shares, valued at $286.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 818 are owned by Synovus. 2,094 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital Incorporated. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 1,056 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Atria Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,756 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap LP reported 0.01% stake. 2,443 were reported by Everence Cap Mgmt. Raymond James & Associate has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 45,085 shares. Junto Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 249,831 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 20,676 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 8,843 shares. New York-based Archon Prtnrs Limited has invested 1.22% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Regions Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 6,507 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 110,800 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 849,840 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $246.68 million for 25.13 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 160,008 shares to 475,952 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 12,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,600 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).