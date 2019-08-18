Guardian Capital LP Upped Facebook (FB) Holding; At Bancorp Has Trimmed Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake By $592,971

Guardian Capital Lp increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 68.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp acquired 5,618 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 13,819 shares with $2.30 million value, up from 8,201 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $524.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak at Facebook’s F8 developer conference; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act Facebook says it’s going to stop using data from third-party data providers like Experian and Acxiom; 09/04/2018 – For Facebook’s Employees, Crisis Is No Big Deal; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: POTENTIAL FOR `SOME IMPACT’ ON AD REVENUE FROM GDPR; 20/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -Bloomberg News; 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog

At Bancorp decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 21.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. At Bancorp sold 5,871 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The At Bancorp holds 21,334 shares with $2.17 million value, down from 27,205 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.32M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. Another trade for 4,186 shares valued at $399,968 was made by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9. Hollis Michael L. also bought $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares.

At Bancorp increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) stake by 3,502 shares to 6,666 valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EMB) stake by 13,735 shares and now owns 60,177 shares. Hewlett Packard was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $155.11’s average target is 59.48% above currents $97.26 stock price. Diamondback had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $151 target in Monday, June 24 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy”. Northland Capital maintained the shares of FANG in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, March 11. J.P. Morgan initiated it with “Buy” rating and $148 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 23,904 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,983 shares. Pitcairn Company stated it has 2,942 shares. Macquarie Gru invested in 0.04% or 251,408 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp owns 4,383 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc stated it has 53,522 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Shaker Investments Llc Oh has invested 0.26% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.03% or 385,926 shares. Paloma Partners has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 126,008 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 90,165 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,781 shares to 39,016 valued at $11.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 11,496 shares and now owns 793,313 shares. Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested in 4,640 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability Corporation owns 60,252 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn accumulated 0.94% or 16,152 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bender Robert & Assoc stated it has 53,833 shares or 4.4% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 375 shares. Granite Point Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 56,250 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Pictet National Bank & Trust And Trust Limited holds 2.5% or 34,216 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 2,315 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 128,238 shares. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 120,988 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Markston Intl Ltd Liability Com has 78,888 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.56 million shares. Amarillo Retail Bank accumulated 15,550 shares.