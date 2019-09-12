Guardian Capital LP Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) Cut by $6.71 Million as Shares Rose; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Harber Asset Management Has Trimmed by $5.38 Million Its Stake

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 54.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 168,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 140,018 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, down from 308,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 6.96 million shares traded or 166.95% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 78,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 755,305 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.25M, down from 834,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 470,454 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.32M for 52.50 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 605 shares to 1,620 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16 million for 49.82 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

