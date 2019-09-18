Guardian Capital LP Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Has Lifted as Share Price Declined; As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Valuation Declined, Halcyon Management Partners LP Boosted Its Stake by $6.80 Million

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 14,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 163,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.26M, up from 149,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 787,292 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44 million, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $103.58. About 343,550 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Highstreet Asset Management Inc invested in 12,902 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.22% or 28,069 shares. First Interstate Bank holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,303 shares. Buckingham Mngmt holds 0.8% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 36,130 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation reported 255 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Company reported 27,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.02% or 12,228 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Winfield Associates Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 5,890 shares. Btim Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Norinchukin Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 31,282 shares. Stifel Financial reported 683,111 shares stake. Capital Int Ltd Ca has 0.59% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 21,248 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 534,646 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $106.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 175,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,402 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 4,000 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Llc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Strs Ohio accumulated 4,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 177,203 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Panagora Asset owns 16,272 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 683,015 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 20,225 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP holds 375,397 shares or 4.71% of its portfolio. Moreover, Laurion Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Barclays Pcl reported 145,411 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gabelli & Advisers owns 291,724 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0% or 70 shares.

