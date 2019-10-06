Guardian Capital LP Stake in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Increased as Stock Rose; Gtt Communications (GTT) Holder Cove Street Capital Has Lifted Stake

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 73,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 569,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, up from 496,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 316,117 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 343.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 48,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 62,314 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62 million, up from 14,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 1.45M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 12/03/2018 – Woodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 11 PCT TO 1505P; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY IRON ORE MINED (100% BASIS) 67 MT VS 62 MT A YEAR AGO; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS SHALE SALE COULD BE RESOLVED EARLIER THAN THOUGHT; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 03/04/2018 – AQZ:BHP IRON ORE CONTRACT EXTENSION; 14/03/2018 – COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES STEEL MARGINS AT ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF 2017 LEVELS; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

