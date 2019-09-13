Guardian Capital LP Raised Walmart (WMT) Position by $427,240; Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Holder Weber Alan W Upped Its Stake by $495,000 as Share Price Declined

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 3,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 20,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 16,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 2.40M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-India’s e-commerce wars to be rehaped by private label brands; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – The service will be in 100 metro areas by the end of the year, according to Walmart; 04/04/2018 – LegalMation Partners With Walmart to Provide Ground-Breaking Litigation A.I. Solution to Lower Litigation Costs; 15/03/2018 – Former executive claims Walmart overstated sales; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Rolls Out International Money-Transfer Service

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 55,000 shares as the company's stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 2,850 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Lifetime Brands Announces Retirement of Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Ronald Shiftan – GlobeNewswire" on June 12, 2018

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.15 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold LCUT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 0.40% less from 9.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Lc has 1.25% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 513,951 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 199,977 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.32 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 29,463 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 255,904 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Asset Strategies Inc reported 18,624 shares. 17,121 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Mill Road Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.63 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 21,613 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 209,007 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 4,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 1,644 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,703 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 800 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Food retail prices under pressure from Walmart – Seeking Alpha" on September 11, 2019

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 534,646 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $106.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 573,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.20M shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).