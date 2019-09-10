Guardian Capital LP Position in Enbridge (ENB) Increased by $4.23 Million as Share Price Declined; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Stake by $4.45 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 43,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 84,392 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, down from 127,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $113.3. About 2.79M shares traded or 72.62% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 117,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 3.20 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.99M, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 1.93 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 66,623 shares to 76,877 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 121,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Services Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 12,793 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Manchester Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,831 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bp Public Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Arizona State Retirement invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 1,506 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 31.19M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sei Com reported 289,483 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Agf Invs owns 2.30 million shares. Fin Advisory Ser stated it has 5,838 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 269,045 shares. South State stated it has 2,748 shares. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.95M for 24.63 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

