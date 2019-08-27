Guardian Capital LP Maintains Stake in Sun Life Finl (SLF); New England Investment & Retirement Group Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $506,692; Share Value Declined

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 2.63 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 14,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.05 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 112,643 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 21.72 BLN YUAN FOR 7-DAY PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – Sun Life appoints Tim Rarick to lead National Accounts Client Management; 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF; 09/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl Announces Election of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares to 781 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 20,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,332 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Colonial Advsrs has 1.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quadrant Limited Company owns 4,782 shares. 13,458 were accumulated by Kopp Inv Advisors Llc. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 238,117 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 137,386 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 19.06 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Smith Salley Associate has invested 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Paw Cap holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,000 shares. Ckw Grp invested in 0.12% or 11,341 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt reported 54,997 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.22% stake. Nottingham Inc holds 0.05% or 4,985 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd holds 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 43,502 shares. Vantage Inv Ptnrs Lc invested in 177,825 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Moreover, Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 63,042 shares.