Guardian Capital LP Maintains Holding in Home Depot (HD); S&Co Stake in Range Resources (RRC) Decreased by $913,506

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 29,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 72,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 43,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.73. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video)

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 8.27M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares to 161,998 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 6,245 shares to 146,045 shares, valued at $17.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.