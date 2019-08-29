Guardian Capital LP Lowered Telus (TU) Holding as Share Price Declined; Founders Capital Management Increased Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Position by $1.52 Million as Share Price Rose

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 38,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 4.47M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.45M, down from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 553,583 shares traded or 33.52% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 15,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.6. About 16.20M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Service Ltd Llc has invested 4.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seizert Capital Partners Lc has invested 2.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). has 6.81M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. St Germain D J accumulated 201,072 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 376,442 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 148,813 shares. 492,202 were reported by Marsico Capital Ltd Com. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 2.83% or 6.50M shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettee Invsts Inc reported 1.52% stake. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 16,783 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc accumulated 249.59M shares. Wyoming-based Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 7.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Washington Corp accumulated 19,428 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 5,695 shares.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,612 shares to 57,569 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.