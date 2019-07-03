Guardian Capital LP Lowered Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) by $608,209 as Valuation Rose; Avery Dennison (AVY) Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Increased Its Position

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison (AVY) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 26,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 392,826 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.39 million, up from 365,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.44. About 626,774 shares traded or 4.62% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 5,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,198 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.76 million, down from 154,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.13. About 873,330 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co owns 58 shares. 11,900 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Capital Guardian Tru Company, California-based fund reported 17,738 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Buckingham Cap Mgmt holds 34,281 shares. Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Investec Asset Management reported 0.16% stake. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 5,464 shares. Assets Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Texas Yale Capital holds 0.2% or 41,186 shares. 3,583 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd holds 2,006 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Pettee Invsts has invested 0.18% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.06% stake.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $339.50 million for 18.27 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 25,871 shares to 57,967 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 414,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $732,783 activity. $523,763 worth of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) shares were sold by STEWART JULIA A.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (Il) (NYSE:MDT) by 5,441 shares to 11,104 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,360 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).