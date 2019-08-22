Guardian Capital LP Lowered Its Stake in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) as Share Price Declined; Macquarie Group LTD Increases Stake in Boston Properties (BXP)

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 7,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 180,411 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 187,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 591,251 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 42,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 232,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.19M, up from 190,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $127.67. About 735,362 shares traded or 9.87% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boston Properties Inc (BXP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boston Properties (BXP) Tops Q2 EPS by 31c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial holds 39,175 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Qs Limited Com reported 11,804 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 362,468 shares in its portfolio. 164,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Eii Mgmt invested in 23,635 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Hbk Investments LP holds 5,048 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 3,230 shares. 42,142 are held by British Columbia Invest Mngmt. Amer Inv Services invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Barclays Plc has 0.04% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 399,167 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 1,408 shares.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 2.12M shares to 45,400 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 377,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.25M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair at six-month low after disclosing note offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AeroCentury Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:ACY – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 23,929 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $89.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).