Guardian Capital LP Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Discovery (DISCA) Position Increased by Origin Asset Management Llp

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 85,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 506,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68 million, up from 420,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 2.21M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA)

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 33,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 254,611 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.03M, up from 221,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.18. About 13.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 4,640 shares to 186,040 shares, valued at $20.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 68,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,200 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And reported 202,197 shares. Bokf Na invested in 26,386 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 538,316 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Spark Management Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 445 shares. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc holds 15,800 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). First Republic Inv Incorporated accumulated 39,165 shares. Diversified Strategies Llc holds 6.88% or 285,200 shares. Laurion Mgmt Lp owns 69,330 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp reported 325,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 55,296 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 12,375 shares to 34,600 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,323 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).