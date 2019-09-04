Guardian Capital LP Increased Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake by $9.05 Million; Pembroke Management LTD Has Decreased Stake in Monolithic Power (MPWR) by $4.15 Million

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 282,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 4.86 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.64M, up from 4.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 1.08M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Monolithic Power (MPWR) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 30,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 109,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.80 million, down from 140,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Monolithic Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $148.44. About 67,703 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Should You Buy Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) or Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock for Your TFSA Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.ca published: “5 Cheap Stocks for RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: These 3 Stocks Just Hit Massive Buy Points – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,255 shares to 168,743 shares, valued at $17.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 61,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,831 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) by 73,300 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $20.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl by 234,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SOXX: Performance And Valuation Update – May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018, and an Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, MPWR, WGO – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.