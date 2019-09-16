Guardian Capital LP Holds Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); As Ametek New (AME) Stock Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Boosted Holding by $20.93 Million

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 21,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 95,476 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.30M, up from 74,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $234.68. About 1.90M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 2717.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 232,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 241,145 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.91 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $90.7 lastly. It is down 17.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited owns 76,665 shares. Monroe Bancorporation And Trust Mi holds 995 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 2.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bath Savings Trust Communications invested 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 2,532 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Schnieders Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.27% or 13,270 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 93,590 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd Llc invested in 1.17% or 118,092 shares. Quadrant Management Ltd Com reported 1.86% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boothbay Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Crawford Inv Counsel reported 0.01% stake. Cambridge Financial accumulated 24,723 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sky Invest Grp Ltd Co has 0.87% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,147 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 690,000 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,972 shares to 42,823 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 175,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,402 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 17,124 shares to 491,681 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 38,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,813 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).