Guardian Capital LP Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU) Lifted by $9.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined; P2 Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) as Share Value Declined

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 282,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 4.86M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.64 million, up from 4.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 2.32 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 764,252 shares traded or 6.62% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,691 shares to 86,411 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 11,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 793,313 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 239,221 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $37.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co.

