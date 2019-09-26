Guardian Capital LP Has Upped Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake; Paradigm Capital Management Decreased Formfactor (FORM) Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased Formfactor Inc (FORM) stake by 34.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 170,600 shares as Formfactor Inc (FORM)’s stock declined 10.32%. The Paradigm Capital Management Inc holds 326,300 shares with $5.11 million value, down from 496,900 last quarter. Formfactor Inc now has $1.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 198,538 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M

Guardian Capital Lp increased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 13.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp acquired 650,081 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 5.51 million shares with $172.22 million value, up from 4.86 million last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $49.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 2.01M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Suncor: Quality Assets At An Extreme Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “1 Strange Reason the Stock Market Could Soar – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “As Oil Prices Spike, Does Exxon Mobil Stock Belong in a Long-Term Portfolio? – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy If You’re Late to Investing – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge asks Canadian regulator not to intervene in Mainline plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 229,254 shares to 17,582 valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) stake by 190,997 shares and now owns 811,776 shares. Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) was reduced too.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $11.97M for 29.66 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EXPLAINER-Israel’s Netanyahu clutches political lifeline – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FormFactor Appoints New Board Member Nasdaq:FORM – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FormFactor, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “South Sudan parties agree to form interim government by Nov. 12 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Is This Stock Worth Buying? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) stake by 578,300 shares to 1.11 million valued at $8.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Globus Medical Inc Cl A New (NYSE:GMED) stake by 211,200 shares and now owns 944,700 shares. Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold FORM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 66.82 million shares or 1.20% less from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Inc has invested 0.06% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Citigroup stated it has 55,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). 13,421 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com. Koch Inc holds 1.51% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 109,305 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 1.19M shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 25,388 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 10,021 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 434,370 shares. First Tru Lp invested in 0% or 146,751 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 114,489 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 65,994 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp.