Guardian Capital LP Has Trimmed By $1.39 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; SAFILO GROUP SPA VICENZA ORDINARY SHARES (SAFLF) Shorts Lowered By 2.56%

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 10,001 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 217,265 shares with $30.37M value, down from 227,266 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.82. About 3.09 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted

SAFILO GROUP SPA VICENZA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SAFLF) had a decrease of 2.56% in short interest. SAFLF’s SI was 209,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.56% from 214,900 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 524 days are for SAFILO GROUP SPA VICENZA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SAFLF)’s short sellers to cover SAFLF’s short positions. It closed at $1.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 6.70M shares. Argent Capital Management Limited Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,728 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt owns 274,749 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. S R Schill And Associates has 1.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,558 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa holds 31,386 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Ht Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 14,879 shares. Private Tru Com Na reported 58,729 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York invested in 8,860 shares. 174,406 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 258,837 were reported by Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Co accumulated 6,995 shares. Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Liability accumulated 30,644 shares. Catalyst Advisors Ltd has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bank Of Hawaii owns 92,370 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “JNJ Stock Is a Way Better Investment Than Bonds or CDs – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 14.23% above currents $130.82 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse.

Guardian Capital Lp increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 33,329 shares to 254,611 valued at $30.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) stake by 92,435 shares and now owns 1.73 million shares. Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) was raised too.