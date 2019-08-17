Guardian Capital LP Has Trimmed Amgen (AMGN) Position By $924,399; Shorts at UNIBAIL RODAMCO CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERES (UNIRF) Lowered By 83.96%

UNIBAIL RODAMCO CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERES (OTCMKTS:UNIRF) had a decrease of 83.96% in short interest. UNIRF’s SI was 4,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 83.96% from 26,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 43 days are for UNIBAIL RODAMCO CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERES (OTCMKTS:UNIRF)’s short sellers to cover UNIRF’s short positions. It closed at $6.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 6.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 4,891 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 66,707 shares with $12.67 million value, down from 71,598 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $122.35B valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â€65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. The company has market cap of $18.78 billion. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. It has a 3.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year.

More notable recent Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNIRF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “ICC International Cannabis Corp (CNSX:WLRD.U) Prep to be Player in European Cannabis Market – Midas Letter” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 1-A DNA BRANDS INC – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Acquires United Combat League – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNIRF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sears sues Lampert for asset stripping – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Medical Marijuana Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Choose Amgen (AMGN) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp increased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 24,423 shares to 168,083 valued at $31.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 365 shares and now owns 1,015 shares. Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) was raised too.