Guardian Capital LP Has Raised Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $446,160 as Share Price Rose; Citigroup Com New (C) Stock Rose While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Boosted Its Stake

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 67,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 335,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.51 million, up from 267,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 8.54M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 177.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5,280 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $702,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.79. About 876,216 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Terril Brothers invested 7.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cap Advisors Ok reported 0.98% stake. Proffitt & Goodson owns 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Altfest L J & Company Incorporated reported 8,130 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,230 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 11.31M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd holds 49,619 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Burney Commerce accumulated 0.32% or 74,737 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.66% or 2.01M shares. Trustco Natl Bank Corp N Y stated it has 5,078 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 27,630 were accumulated by Roundview Capital Lc. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 10.86 million shares. The Kentucky-based Field And Main Bank & Trust has invested 0.94% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 66,075 shares to 36,614 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Us Home Cons Etf (ITB) by 720,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86M shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Gru owns 200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.09% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,566 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Da Davidson & holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 76,547 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 12,302 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 94 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 4,580 shares. Highland Cap Limited Liability reported 14,356 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 84,207 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc accumulated 13 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 277,883 shares to 4.06 million shares, valued at $160.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,859 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

