Guardian Capital LP Has Raised At&T (T) Stake by $3.22 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $149.47. About 7.12M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 103,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 599,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81 million, up from 495,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 18.47 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,001 shares to 217,265 shares, valued at $30.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 18,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,479 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.97% or 318,486 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% stake. Agf Investments, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.64M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.89M shares. Hilton Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.02% or 4,512 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Ca invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wetherby Asset accumulated 0.66% or 168,301 shares. Marco Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.31% or 53,905 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Fin Commercial Bank invested in 189,102 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Incorporated stated it has 268,653 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,349 shares. First Financial In accumulated 0.98% or 42,003 shares. Nordea Ab accumulated 21.25 million shares or 1.39% of the stock. Boys Arnold & invested 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Cl C (Google) by 633 shares to 13,779 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,828 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research (NYSE:FDS).

