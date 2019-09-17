Guardian Capital LP Has Lifted Stake in Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) by $8.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $667,200

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 470,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 946,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.51 million, up from 475,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 1.91 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 377,263 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.55 million, up from 372,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 3.35 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 527,745 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has 3.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fulton Financial Bank Na accumulated 0.56% or 59,640 shares. 23,411 are held by Kdi Prtnrs Llc. Oberweis Asset stated it has 2,743 shares. Foundry Llc accumulated 282,308 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Management reported 67,437 shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wedge Capital L Lp Nc has 0.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 245,888 shares. Orrstown Financial Inc owns 9,614 shares. Adage Partners Group Limited Com invested 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Daiwa Securities Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 146,156 shares. Moneta Gru Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.85% or 5,342 shares in its portfolio. National Asset Mgmt has 56,875 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 9,088 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 93,905 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9,873 shares to 3,121 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,144 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medical Properties declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:MPW) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties Trust Is Hitting All Cylinders And More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 51,218 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 10,890 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com owns 38,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&R Cap reported 66,840 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd holds 97,766 shares. Legal And General Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.29M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Putnam Limited Liability Corporation holds 494,136 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marietta Inv Prns Ltd holds 0.19% or 33,586 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.03% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Welch Group Incorporated Lc owns 9,669 shares. Assetmark owns 254,623 shares. 15,282 were reported by Blair William Il. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 69,396 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 42,467 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 534,646 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $106.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,679 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).