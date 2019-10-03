Guardian Capital LP Has Lifted Nike (NKE) Position; Shorts at Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Raised By 18.16%

Guardian Capital Lp increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 30.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp acquired 5,700 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 24,411 shares with $2.05M value, up from 18,711 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $143.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $91.89. About 3.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract

Marlin Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:MRLN) had an increase of 18.16% in short interest. MRLN’s SI was 114,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 18.16% from 96,900 shares previously. With 14,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Marlin Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:MRLN)’s short sellers to cover MRLN’s short positions. The SI to Marlin Business Services Corp’s float is 1%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 6,730 shares traded. Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) has declined 23.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MRLN News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.5% of Marlin Business; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 03/05/2018 – Marlin Business Services 1Q EPS 50c; 22/05/2018 – Marlin Business Services Corp. to Participate in the LD Micro Invitational Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marlin Business Services 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 02/04/2018 – MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES- ENTERED FORWARD FLOW SALE DEAL WITH VARADERO CAPITAL L.P; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marlin Business Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRLN); 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 27/03/2018 – Marlin Business at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 20/03/2018 – Marlin Business Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27-28

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,414 are held by Veritas Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Kames Cap Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,557 shares. Brookstone Cap Management holds 7,333 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 0.06% or 23,941 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Com owns 33,954 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 203,000 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.42% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8.61M shares. Hexavest owns 359 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.25% or 15,447 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,996 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 49,876 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca holds 2.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1.03 million shares. St Johns Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 16,935 shares. 21,792 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 131,368 shares to 661,945 valued at $156.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 2,950 shares and now owns 184,382 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Nike has $15000 highest and $70 lowest target. $102.41’s average target is 11.45% above currents $91.89 stock price. Nike had 28 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 25. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, September 26. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Outperform” rating. Needham maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Wednesday, September 25 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Marlin Business Services Corp. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 0.80% more from 9.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 18,681 shares. Moreover, First Advsr L P has 0% invested in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN). Panagora Asset holds 3,176 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) for 60,294 shares. 65,451 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN). Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt invested in 29,915 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 7,335 shares in its portfolio. 17,200 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. State Street Corporation holds 183,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Broad Run Inv Limited Liability has 1.21M shares. Parkside Fincl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN). Ameritas Investment reported 795 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

