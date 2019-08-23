Guardian Capital LP Has Increased Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Position; Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (URGN) Shorts Up By 23.88%

Guardian Capital Lp increased Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) stake by 2.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp acquired 23,929 shares as Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 1.00 million shares with $89.86M value, up from 978,844 last quarter. Canadian Natl Ry Co now has $64.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 313,445 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN) had an increase of 23.88% in short interest. URGN’s SI was 1.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.88% from 886,900 shares previously. With 165,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN)’s short sellers to cover URGN’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.27. About 50,040 shares traded. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) has declined 24.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical URGN News: 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT; 15/03/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – POTENTIAL APPROVAL AND COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF MITOGEL IN UNITED STATES IS TARGETED FOR H2 2019; 26/03/2018 – UroGen Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – OLYMPUS TRIAL CONTINUES TO ENROLL PATIENTS, AND TOP-LINE RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – CRS TO DATE REMAIN DURABLE AT THREE, SIX AND NINE-MONTH FOLLOW-UP IN PHASE 3 OLYMPUS TRIAL OF UGN-101; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA UGN-101 PHASE 3 INTERIM RESULTS SHOWED CR 59%; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – INTERIM RESULTS SHOWED COMPLETE RESPONSE (CR) RATE OF 59 PERCENT IN PATIENTS WITH LOW-GRADE UTUC; 01/04/2018 – UroGen Pharma Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10

More notable recent UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: URGN, TDG, DELL – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 9, 2019 : HPT, TERP, CLNY, CBM, TAC, ERF, VYGR, USCR, RMR, URGN, SMLP, PGNX – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) CEO Liz Barrett on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. The company has market cap of $653.58 million. The Company’s lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer.

Among 2 analysts covering UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 45.51% above currents $31.27 stock price. UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to St. John’s NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian National Hauled Record Grain Volumes In 2018-2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN and GM Extend Agreements, Grow Relationship – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canada Invests Over $100 Million In Rail-Related Infrastructure Projects – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 10.37% above currents $90.42 stock price. Canadian Railway had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $10400 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $9000 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 28,694 shares to 279,335 valued at $26.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,439 shares and now owns 112,941 shares. Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) was reduced too.